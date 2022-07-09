Rains affect normal life in Adilabad

Adilabad: Rains lash several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district, affecting normal on Saturday. Streams were flooded and connectivity of rural parts was hit.

Nirmal district registered an average rainfall of 57.7 mm up to 8.30 am. Lokeshwaram mandal recieved 172 mm, followed by Kubheer mandal which had 121 mm and Bhainsa mandal recorded 102 mm of rainfall. Basar, Thanur, Mudhole, Kuntala, Naspur and Khanapur mandals witnessed somewhere between 50 mm and 100 mm of rainfall. Pembi mandal saw the lowest rainfall of 18 mm.

Hilly streams and rivulets were flooded by rainwater in different parts of the district, isolating few villages. A man drowned while trying to catch fish in Bhainsa mandal. District administration mechanism created a control room to address grievance of the public. People were advised to contact toll free 1-800-425-5566 to report their problems.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui held a Tele-conference with authorities of various departments and instructed them to be alert with streams flooding. He told officials of the revenue, police and NPDCL to take precautions to prevent disruption of power supply. He advised the public not to venture outdoors unless it was emergency.

Meanwhile, Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts had light to moderate rains. Consequently, streams were swelled and transportation system of the rural parts was hit with roads getting submerged. Mining of coal was suspended in undeground mines and open cast projects of Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Irrigation projects situated recieved copious inflows due to rains in upstream areas. Kaddam Narayan Reddy Project in Nirmal had inflows by 21,759 cusecs. The total water level reached to 694 feet as against 700 feet. Surplus water discharged by lifting three gates. The project recorded infows of 16,781 cusecs. Swarna, Gaddenna and Sadharmat anicut saw heavy inflows of flood water.

Following the downpours, farmers registered losses as the recently sown cotton and paddy seeds did not germinate.