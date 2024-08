| Rains Claim Life Of 43 Year Old Daily Wager In Hyderabad

Police officials suspect that Vijay, the deceased, might have fallen in the water on the flooded road and washed away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 11:34 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A daily wager died as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad early Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Vijay (43).

His body was found near Baptist Church Ramnagar. The police suspect Vijay might have fallen in the water on the flooded road and washed away.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem examination. The investigation is going on. More details awaited.