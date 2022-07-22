Rains continue to lash Telangana; Srisailam Dam to reach FRL soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the State since Friday morning leaving motorists and farmers on their toes even as the three major irrigation projects – Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP), Srisailam Dam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) are getting inflows steadily.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rains from July 22 to 26 at several parts of the State. In its seven day forecast and farmers’ weather bulletin for Telangana, the IMD said heavy rain is likely to register on Saturday at isolated places in erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Medak and Ranga Reddy districts.

Three districts – Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal – might register heavy rainfall on Sunday also.

On Friday, the areas near Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), Balkonda and Jagtial registered the highest rainfall. The SRSP registered 42.9 mm rainfall while Balkonda 41.8 mm and Jagtial 40.2 mm. Madgal in Ranga Reddy district recorded the highest rainfall of 21.5 mm followed by Ibrahimpatnam 5.5 mm and Serilingampally 4.7 mm, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the three major irrigation projects – PJP, Srisailam Dam and NSP are getting inflows. A few days ago when torrential rains lashed the State, the water bodies in Godavari basin in north Telangana were filled to the brim.

But the PJP, Srisailam Dam and NSP are now getting inflows. Both PJP and Srisailam Dam were getting inflows of 40,000 cusecs and 1.55 lakh cusecs respectively. The outflows in these two projects were 48,121 cusecs and 28,117 cusecs respectively, officials said.

As against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 885 ft, the water levels in Srisailam Dam reached 881.60 ft. The water levels in PJP touched 1042.22 ft as against the FRL of 1045 ft. The NSP is also getting 46,324 cusecs of inflows while the outflows were only 4,292 cusecs.

The irrigation department officials at SRSP in Godavari basin continued to discharge 44,416 cusecs of water from 16 radial crest gates while the project is getting 55,160 cusecs of inflows. At Lakshmi barrage in Medigadda, officials are releasing 6.66 lakh cusecs of inflows reached from upstream through 85 gates.