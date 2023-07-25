Rains dislocate bridge: Bhagyanagar Express train stopped at Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Peddapalli: The Bhagyanagar Express, which operates between Kazipet and Secunderabad, was halted for more than one hour as the bund of a newly constructed railway bridge was dislocated due to the continuous rains in the district.

An underpass railway bridge was constructed at Upparapalli of Odela mandal in between Peddapalli-Kolanur railway stations by removing the railway level crossing. The bund of this bridge was ‘dislocated’ due to the continuous rainfall during the last few days, officials said.

Alert railway officials halted the Bhagyanagar Express at Peddapalli railway station from 6.30 am to 8 am. Besides Bhagyanagar, the Sampark Kranthi express and other trains that run between Secunderabad-New Delhi were also halted at different stations.

All the trains were allowed to move forward after the repair works were completed.