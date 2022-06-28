Rains lash Hyderabad all day, yellow alert issued for Wednesday

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In contrast to the last few days when the city witnessed rains only in the evenings, on Tuesday, several parts of Hyderabad received moderate to heavy downpours throughout the day. Most places received quick passing yet heavy rainfall.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society reports, Malkajgiri (49.3 mm), Alwal (48.3 mm), Kapra (39.0 mm), Tirumalagiri (34.8 mm), and Uppal (29 mm) witnessed a downpour in the city.

In the state, heavy rains lashed isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kumaram Bheem, and Sangareddy districts accompanied by thunderstorms.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted the city to experience cloudy weather accompanied by thundershowers in a few places for the next 48 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 22 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius.

All parts of the state will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.

Isolated parts of Bhadhradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Suryapet may receive heavy rainfall. A yellow alert or ‘be prepared’ warning has also been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.