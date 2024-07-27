Rainy weather leading to spike in infections across Hyderabad

Immunologists, seasonal disease experts advise people to focus on immunity

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 27 July 2024, 11:44 PM

Hyderabad: Incessant rains and ongoing inclement weather conditions in Hyderabad and surrounding suburbs including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts have become ideal for the rise of viral and bacterial infections.

Already, clinics, nursing homes and private health care facilities run by general practitioners, in addition to local basthi dawakhanas are reporting a significant jump in cases of viral fevers, especially related to upper respiratory tract infections.

Senior immunologists and seasonal disease experts have advised people to focus on their immunity, just like they did during Covid pandemic.

“People must individually identify and realise the changes that are taking place in their body immunity. For instance, if you randomly check 100 individuals in Hyderabad, there will be anywhere around 85 per cent with severe Vitamin D deficiency, which is very important to strengthen immunity,” advises senior immunologist, Dr. Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

In addition to taking basic precautions, families can ensure that vulnerable individuals including senior citizens, children and pregnant women get administered with flu shots, which have to be administered based on physicians prescription.