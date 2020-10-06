Raiza Wilson excited about her Telugu debut

The actor says her role in ‘The Chase’ is similar to a modern – day Tarzan

While most actors were out of work the past few months due to the coronavirus, Raiza Wilson got the opportunity to shoot for director Caarthick Raju’s The Chase. It’s her first project in Telugu and she’s very excited about it. What’s interesting is the first look of the film where Raiza can be seen hanging upside down from a tree.

The actor gives Hyderabad Today some details about the film. “The movie is a suspense thriller and it involves a lot of chasing and thrilling scenes. My role is that of a strong and brave girl who spends a lot of time in the forest. Like a modern-day Tarzan,” she laughs. The shooting took place in Sirumalai, near Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

“It was very cold, fresh and inside a forest. The food was fresh and clean too. It was mostly night shoot so the days were quiet,” shares Raiza. Talking about her team, she says, “The team was exceptional when it came to work. Shoot was done very, very fast. It was a limited crew and we were always together and used to eat all our meals together and chit chat. We became closer for sure. It was very comfortable.”

“The stunt team was incredible and they were alert and helpful to everyone. Dhilip sir is such a star. I got to learn so many new things from his work ethic to his stunts — very inspiring attitude. Director Caarthik Raju is a sweet and chill person to work with. He was very supportive of me when I made mistakes and encouraged me to do better.

He used to crack jokes to help me lighten up when I was nervous. He made it an enjoyable experience. Velraj sir, the DOP, was the life of the shoot. His energy is unmatched,” adds Raiza. Sam CS is composing the music for the film and it is expected to play a large part.

Raiza, who is known for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK), was previously a model who rose to fame participating in Bigg Boss. “As a model, I had done very little acting so I did not imagine I would ever do films, especially like these. It’s God’s blessing,” she says. Raiza’s other projects are F.I.R., Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love.

