Raja Chanda’s action thriller ‘Savings Account’ streaming on Zee5 

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Raja Chanda’s action thriller ‘Savings Account’ has just been dropped on Zee5. Headlined by the ace director of Kelor Kirti and Besh Korechi Prem Korechi, the film stars Ankush Hazra and Sayantika Banerjee in lead roles.

The film is set in the backdrop of a busy bank. One fine morning, usual works start at the bank. Suddenly a person enters with a gun and takes control of everything, creating panic. Soon, police intervene and we see so many twists and turns in the story.

https://www.zee5.com/movies/details/savings-account/0-0-1z5245991

Commenting on the premiere of the movie on Zee5, Ankush Hazra said, “I am excited for the world premiere of ‘Savings Account’ on Zee5. It is the kind of movie that I enjoy watching i.e., a fast-paced action thriller with a tight plot and great direction. So, I hope that the viewers enjoy it too as the film has it all – cat and mouse chase, stylish car sequences, guns and action, drama and thrill.”