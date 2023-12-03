Raja Singh trailing in Goshamahal constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:53 AM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: After four rounds of counting, BRS candidate Nand Kishore Vyas is leading in the Goshamahal constituency with 2,701 votes.

Vyas at the end of fourth round secured 17,433 votes, while the BJP’s sitting MLA secured 14,732 votes.

Thirteen more rounds of counting will be conducted. While there were 2,70,622 electors, 55.38 per cent exercised their franchise.

Raja Singh won the seat twice in the 2014 and 2018 elections.