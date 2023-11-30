Rajasthan CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur

While three exit polls predicted the BJP to be the clear winner, two others showed Congress was ahead in the sweepstakes to form the next government in the state.

By ANI Published Date - 10:14 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This was his courtesy call on Governor Mishra.

“Today I had a courtesy meeting with Governor Kalraj Mishra. During this, meaningful discussions were held on important issues of the state,” CM Gehlot shared a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the exit polls reinforced the perception of a hard contest in Rajasthan, with differences in their prediction of the winner in the crucial Hindi heartland state that has a nearly three-decade tradition of not repeating an incumbent government.

The exit poll predictions showed that “others” including smaller parties and independents could play a crucial role in the formation of the government when the results are announced on December 3. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25.

The Congress government in the state led by CM Gehlot unleashed a series of populist schemes closer to the assembly election to ward off the challenge from the BJP.

Counting in four other states that went to the polls this month will also take place on December 3. The polls, held months before the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for BJP and Congress for various reasons.