| Rajasthan Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of Those Killed In Lightning

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in lightning

An assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased by the Disaster Management and Relief Department through the District Collectors and an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

By IANS Published Date - 2 March 2024, 01:10 PM

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to families of those who died due to lightning at various places in the state.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased by the Disaster Management and Relief Department through the District Collectors and an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Also Read Six killed in Rajasthan lightning strikes: Official

The Chief Minister also directed to quickly conduct girdawari in affected areas to assess the damage to the crops by excessive rainfall and hailstorm.

Six persons were killed due to lightning in the state on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old youth were killed at Lalsot in Dausa. In Daulatpura, another girl student was struck by lightning while she was on her way home from school.

In Sawai Madhopur, a man and his wife — Rajendra (30) and Jalebi Meena (28), who were working in their agricultural field, died after being struck by lightning.

Besides, a youth identified as Dhannalal was also killed in a lightning strike in the same district, the police said.

Another woman, Beena Devi, was also killed while she was working in the field.

Meanwhile, officials said that people should take shelter in a safe place during thunderstorms and lightning, and avoid sitting or standing near/ beneath trees.

The Met Department had earlier sounded ‘orange alert’ in seven districts including Karauli, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Tonk and Dausa.

Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur and Dausa recorded intermittent rain and wind.