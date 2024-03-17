One killed, two injured by lightning in Sangareddy

The three were harvesting tamarind from a tree when the area witnessed rains and hailstorms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 07:51 PM

Rains lashed several parts of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: One man died while two others sustained injuries after lightning struck them at Bhimra village in Kangti mandal on Sunday evening. The victim was Mythri Sirigonda (55). The injured were Lambada Balu while the other man was from Karnataka. The three were harvesting tamarind from a tree when the area witnessed rains and hailstorms. They rushed under the tree when lightning struck them. Sirigonda died on the spot.

Meanwhile, several parts of the Sangareddy district have witnessed hailstorms on Sunday evening causing loss to crops, including maize and mango.