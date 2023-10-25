Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan start shooting for TJ Gnanavel’s film

By PTI Published Date - 01:50 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Chennai: Veteran stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday started filming for TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming movie here. The actors, who last worked together in the 1991 film “Hum”, shared the update on the project on social media.

Backed by Lyca Productions, the currently untitled movie is billed as an entertainer with a message. An excited Rajinikanth (72) shared a picture with Bachchan, his mentor, on his official X account from the sets of the film.

“After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ directed by TJ Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy! @SrBachchan @LycaProductions @tjgnan #Thalaivar170,” the “Jailer” star captioned the post.

In an early morning post on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote that he is set to shoot his first scene for the movie with Rajinikanth.

“A new project has started today, the one with Rajnikant ji .. and getting together on a professional platform, has been coming in years .. (sic)” the 81-year-old said. The megastar described Rajinikanth as an “extraordinary human”.

“His most down to earth living and nature .. his exceptional talent and his legendary presence among the greats of cinema .. and .. not even going into the stratastrophic popularity that he has enjoyed through decades .. and the love and affection he has had towards my family and me ..” Bachchan added.

The film, which was announced in March, marks Rajinikanth’s 170th project. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan also star in the movie.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the film, to be produced by A Subaskaran.