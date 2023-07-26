Rajnath Singh gets emotional on Kargil Vijay Divas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh turned emotional while interacting with 'veer naris' and reading the last letters of the martyrs at Kargil War Memorial.

By ANI Published Date - 05:35 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Drass: On the 24th Kargil Vijay Divas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh turned emotional while interacting with ‘veer naris’ and reading the last letters of the martyrs at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh laid a wreath and saluted the jawans who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict at the war memorial in Drass.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, he interacted with veterans, ‘veer naris’, gallantry award recipients and locals and conveyed his gratitude.

He also visited the ‘Hut of Remembrance’ museum in Drass, which holds memorabilia testifying to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army in the Kargil conflict. At the museum, he read letters that martyrs had sent to their families amid the conflict. While reading out a letter, he turned emotional.

During the interaction with ‘veer naris’ and war veterans, he got emotional and praised them for their sacrifices.

He also met with the family members of the soldiers and handed them mementoes and shawls as a mark of respect to the fallen Kargil heroes.

Besides Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Army chief, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, too, paid their tributes to the fallen Kargil heroes at the memorial.

In the conflict, which lasted over two months, the Army managed to push back the Pakistani intruders, who had been occupying certain vantage points in Kargil, raising the Tricolour on the territory wrested from the enemy.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay,” declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle.