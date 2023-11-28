Rallies mark conclusion of canvassing in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

BRS nominee Jogu Ramanna addresses a road show in Adilabad on Tuesday

Adilabad: Candidates of various political parties took out massive rallies marking the end of their canvassing on the last date do so in erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday.

In Adilabad district, BRS nominee from Adilabad Jogu Ramanna and his counterpart from Boath Anil Jadhav participated in massive rallies held in their respective segments. Ramanna said that both the Congress and BJP were trying to defeat the BRS, but Telangana needed a leader like K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, the candidates of the party from Chennur and Sipur (T) segments Balka Suman and Koneru Konappa, took part in massive bike rallies organised in Mandamarri and Kaghaznagar respectively, on the finale of their campaign. Suman exuded confidence that he would win from the Chennur segment, while BRS was going to form the government for the third time in a row.

BRS nominees Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Kova Laxmi, Johnson Naik and G Vittal Reddy took part in similar rallies in their respective Assembly constituencies.