Rally taken out in Chennur to thank CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

People and activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi or Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) take out a rally in Chennur on Wednesday .

Mancherial: Members of the public and supporters of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) took out a massive rally to thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for upgrading the community health centre to a 100-bedded hospital in Chennur town on Wednesday.

People from different walks of life and the party cadre participated in the rally held from the camp office to the community health centre, winding through several colonies and important junctions of the town. They raised slogans thanking Chandrashekhar Rao and hailing government whip Balka Suman for working to develop Chennur Assembly constituency.

The participants later performed Ksheerabhishekam to a poster of Chandrashekhar Rao. They said the Chennur segment was undergoing rapid growth with roads, bridges, schools and healthcare infrastructure being developed in the last four years.