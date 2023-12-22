Ram Charan and Upasana meet Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde

The couple who were first spotted at the Mahalaxmi temple, celebrating their daughter Klin Kaara's 6th-month birthday, now graced the Chief Minister's office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan and philanthropist wife Upasana Kamineni paid a visit to the office of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai.

The couple who were first spotted at the Mahalaxmi temple, celebrating their daughter Klin Kaara’s 6th-month birthday, now graced the Chief Minister’s office. Shinde’s son, Shrikant, was also present to welcome the guests, further strengthening the bond between the two families.

The highlight of the occasion was a traditional Tilak ceremony and a small Aarti performed by Vrushali, Shinde’s daughter-in-law, in a gesture of traditional hospitality extended to the visiting family.

Ram Charan, dressed in a stylish denim shirt and black trousers, and Upasana, adorned in a graceful satin floral kurti, brought a touch of elegance to the gathering.