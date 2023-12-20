Ram Charan and Upasana seek blessings at Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai

This significant visit was to celebrate Klin Kaara’s 6-month birthday, a milestone cherished by the entire family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara, marked a joyous occasion at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi temple on Wednesday. Dressed in a crisp white shirt, Ram Charan looked dapper as the family made their first auspicious outing in the city.

The sweet family moment was captured with Upasana cradling Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple.

The trio visited the Mahalaxmi temple for their first family outing in Mumbai, as they seek blessings for the little Lakshmi of their house, Klin Kaara. This precious family time truly shines as the sweetest moment on the internet today, showcasing Ram Charan with his beauties Upasana and Klin Kaara.

As we eagerly await Ram Charan’s upcoming political thriller ‘Game Changer’, we can’t wait to see more this adorable family together.