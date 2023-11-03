Ram Charan, Upasana drop unseen picture with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya

Whereas, Upasana dropped an adorable snap of Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela from the wedding festivities on Instagram Stories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: On social media, a number of inside photos of Tollywood pair Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding are making the rounds. Actor Ram Charan posted an unseen photo of himself and his wife Upasana Konidela with Varun and Lavanya on his Instagram account on Friday. “#varunluv congratulations,” is all he wrote in the caption. The picture seems to be from Varun and Lavanya’s cocktail night.

“happy marriage life Varun anna wishes from Ramcharan fans (sic),” commented an Instagram user on the post. “Happy married life @varunkonidela7,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Upasana dropped an adorable snap of Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela from the wedding festivities on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, the ‘RRR’ actor’s father Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a family photo from the wedding, which featured Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, and Sai Dharam Tej, among others. “And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey. Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple! @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya (sic),” he captioned it.