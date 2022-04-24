Ram Charan wants to play charismatic roles

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: The variety in his craft with each movie makes him a self-made star. Ram Charan feels the responsibility has only grown bigger with his recent blockbuster ‘RRR’. As he comes up with another compelling narrative ‘Acharya’ before audiences, the ‘Rangasthalam’ star shares his choices as an actor, sharing the screen with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi and how the current trend defines south cinema on the whole.

The recognition has been immense. The role that he played as a deaf rural youth Chittibabu in ‘Rangasthalam’ to the British officer Rama Raju in ‘RRR’, Ram Charan has touched career peaks with his craft. “Either a script is a compelling one like ‘Rangasthalam’ or an appealing spectacle like ‘RRR’, I always seek conviction in the director’s vision. Whatever roles I played on the screen, the roles that received appreciation all originated from the hearts of directors. I want characters that are designed based on charisma. Say I’ve done an action film, and if you offer me a light-hearted film. It doesn’t work for me. I leave the option to filmmakers,” he says.

Ram Charan was not part of ‘Acharya’ when the film went on the floors. Eventually, after a few changes in the script, Ram Charan was inducted to play the role alongside Sonu Sood and Megastar Chiranjeevi. Explaining the character he played in ‘Acharya’, Ram Charan says, “My father’s character is entirely different from the one I played. I play a student, Siddha in a gurukul, practice ‘ahimsa’ while my father treads a different path albeit a tough one. However, both of them ultimately strive for dharma. Although their paths are different, they meet at one point to accomplish one goal.”

A different Megastar

Sharing the screen with my father was an enriching experience, he says. “I have seen dad as a film star for the last 35 years, but I came to know some of his traits only now. It surprised me a bit when I worked with him for 25 days in Maredumilli for this film. We wouldn’t spend much time on a regular day. All these years, if he goes for a film shooting in the morning, it would be dark when he came home. But when we worked for the film, we would wake up early, and get ready for the day’s schedule. At times, it felt intimidating because of his presence, but he is an ‘Acharya’ even behind the scenes. He would simply observe me when I was making a mistake during the shooting, and he would make me realise what went wrong,” he adds.

Ram Charan sees a positive trend in south cinema. “Now, the global audience has got a a taste for Telugu cinema. It feels very satisfying as an actor and as a person hailing from this land. There were days when some of them looked down upon Telugu cinema. The recent success of Telugu films at the box office is itself an indication that Telugu cinema has abundant talent.” Soon after completing a film with Shankar, Ram Charan will team up with ‘Jersey’ director Gautam.

