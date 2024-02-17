Ram Miryala bats for Swecha Gonthuka, AI Telugu voice assistant

Swecha Gonthuka Project will train computers and phones to speak like humans in Telugu language.

17 February 2024

Hyderabad: Swecha organization, known for creating the first ever Telugu Operating System and AI Chandamama Kathalu, has launched Swecha Gonthuka, an initiative to develop an AI Telugu voice assistant that captures the essence of local dialects, a press release said.

As a part of this effort, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telugu concert was held to encourage public participation and capture the essence of local dialects on Saturday Swecha Telangana, Gachibowli in which noted singer and composer Ram Miriyala participated.

Swecha Gonthuka Project will train computers and phones to speak like humans in Telugu language. To achieve this, Swecha Telangana is in the process of collecting Telugu voice samples with the goal of amassing 10,000 hours of voice data by the end of February.

Individuals and even families can donate their voice, or even better they can record 50 Telugu sentences and donate, which will aid in building a dataset that will power the next generation of AI in Telugu.