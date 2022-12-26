Ramagundam MLA observes Singareni Pooru Diksha in Godavarikhani

Ramagundam MLA K Chander addressing the gathering participated in Singareni Pooru Diksha held in Godavarikhani on Monday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander on Monday observed Singareni Pooru Diksha in protest against the union government’s decision to privatize coal blocks. Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar inaugurated the diksha at Godavarikhani main chowk and extended his support to MLA. Chander started his diksha after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chander made it clear that there was no question of keeping quiet if the union government tried to privatize the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the lifeline of Telangana. Demanding the center to stall the auction of KK5, Penagadapa, Sravanapalli and Sathupalli coal blocks, he warned of wage agitation if the center failed to take back its decision.

The MLA found fault with the center for conspiring to privatise SCCL on pretext of losses though the company was running in protest under the supervision of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Unable to digest the rapid growth being taking place in the state, the center was creating hurdles.

Anticipating a threat from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the BJP led union government was creating troubles for the Chief Minister.

During his recent visit to NTPC, Godavarikhani, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that there was no question of privatizing Singareni. However, the central government was going ahead with the auction of coal blocks. It was once again proved that the PM had cheated the Singareni workers. The union government, which had allocated coal blocks to local governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, was showing discrimination on Telangana. Though the Chief Minister wrote a number of letters requesting the union government to allocate Singareni coal blocks to the state, there was no response from the center.

Singareni workers, who played a vital role in separate state agitation, have begun another agitation to protect SCCL from privatization. Ramagundam Deputy Mayor Nadipelli Abhishek Rao, ZPTC Amula Narayana, TBGKS leaders Miryala Rajireddy, Kengarla Mallaiah, and corporators and BRS workers participated in diksha in a big way.