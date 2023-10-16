KTR asks BRS cadre to consider manifesto as holy book

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the BRS manifesto should be considered as a holy book since it was designed for the welfare and development of all sections of people in the State.

Stating that his favorite scheme was KCR Bima, Rama Rao said both the Congress and BJP leaders were sleeping by covering themselves with rugs after seeing the BRS manifesto. Speaking after inaugurating the BRS district office in Sircilla on Monday, Rama Rao said both the Congress and BJP had copied BRS schemes, and not as they were claiming that the BRS had copied their manifesto.

While Congress was implementing BRS schemes in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi copied BRS schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and others and implemented them across the country by just changing the names.

Nobody loved Telangana more than Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. It was not possible for opposition parties to garner votes by abusing the Chief Minister. They may get votes if they love Telangana more than Chandrashekhar Rao, who waived farm loans twice, he said.

Advising party workers to seek votes by showing the list of developmental works done in a particular village, the Minister called upon the cadre to defeat both Congress and BJP candidates. People should exercise their votes by remembering the abnormal hike in price of cooking gas cylinders.

When the party was launched in 2001, Konda Laxman Bapuji gave his land for party office. However, the then government forcefully vacated the place. Terming the BRS as self-respect of Telangana people, Rama Rao said party offices were now being constructed in all districts. The party, which has 60 lakh soldiers, should always flourish.

Party secretary general K Keshava Rao, Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eashwar and others were present.