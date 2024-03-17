Ramesh Rathod likely to turn BJP rebel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 05:35 PM

Adilabad: BJP leader Ramesh Rathod is reportedly planning to contest as a rebel after being denied the ticket by the BJP.

Rathod had pinned his hopes on the ticket, but the party announced the candidature of former MP Godam Nagesh. He was reportedly unhappy after the denial of the ticket. He convened a meeting with his followers in Utnoor and gathered their views on future plans. He expressed displeasure to have been ignored by the party for the candidature of Adilabad Parliament segment.

He told his supporters that he had strived hard to strengthen the party in erstwhile Adilabad district, but his efforts were not recognised. It is learnt that he would be in the fray as a rebel. A decision to this effect would be made in a day or two. He contested on the ticket of BJP from Khanapur Assembly segment, but stood in the third spot by registering 52,398 votes.