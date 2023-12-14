Rana Daggubati unleashes “Rakshasa Raja” on birthday

This collaboration reunites Rana with director Teja (Nene Raju Nene Mantri), but the details, like cloaked figures in the shadows, remain hidden, only fueling anticipation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

The roar of Virata Parvam still echoes in hearts, and the whispers of Spy still linger in the air, but Tollywood’s colossus, Rana Daggubati, already strides towards his next conquest. On his birthday, he unveils a glimpse of Rakshasa Raja, a title that resonates with both mystique and menace.

Simultaneously, Rana embarks on a grand mythological quest with Hiranyakashyap, a tale woven by the masterful Trivikram Srinivas and brought to life under his own banner, Spirit Media. Brace yourselves for the unfurling of this epic saga, with further revelations promised soon.