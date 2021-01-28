Rana, Pawan Kalyan join hands for action sequences

Pawan Kalyan joined the sets along with actor Rana to shoot for some 10-day action sequences starting from Thursday.

Hyderabad: Star actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati have come together to shoot some major action sequences for the upcoming untitled movie being produced by Surya Devara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

The production no 12, the film’s regular shooting went on floors on January 25. Pawan Kalyan joined the sets along with actor Rana to shoot for some 10-day action sequences starting from Thursday. Stunt choreographer Dilip Subbarayan has composed the action sequence under the direction of Sagar K Chandra.

For the project, senior director Trivkram Srinivas is assisting with screenplay and dialogues. Actors Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Narra Srinu has been so far finalised for the movie. Music is being composed by S Thaman while cinematography is by Prasad Murella.

The movie is one of the much-anticipated movies which has a big star cast. Time and again, the combination of Rana and Pawan Kalyan is keeping fans hooked to social media for the updates.

