Ranbir-Alia’s unseen proposal picture goes viral

The ‘Shamshera’ actor is pictured in the photo proposing to Alia while she is holding back her tears. He is seen getting down on one knee and holding a ring in his hand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married, their wedding photos created quite a buzz on social media as people critiqued, among other things, their attire and guest list. And just now, a previously unreleased photo of Ranbir popping the question to Alia in Africa is trending on Twitter.

At the Maasai Mara Wildlife Reserve in Kenya, Ranbir proposed to Alia. The ‘Shamshera’ actor is pictured in the photo proposing to Alia while she is holding back her tears. He is seen getting down on one knee and holding a ring in his hand.

“Here’s an unseen picture from the epic proposal planned by #RanbirKapoor for #AliaBhatt (sic),” tweeted a fan. “What a beautiful unseen moment. Unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor proposal to @aliaa08 What a beautiful unseen moment… Unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor proposal to @aliaa08 (sic),” added another Twitter user.

On a ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode this season, Alia had said about their proposal, “It was such a personal moment to me that I just want to keep it for myself…”

On Thursday, some unseen images of Alia from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies also went viral on Twitter. The much-in-love couple, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, recently welcomed a baby girl and named her Raha Kapoor.