Ranga Reddy legislators thank KTR for Amazon investment

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: The elected representatives of Ranga Reddy district led by Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy thanked IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for his efforts in attracting the massive foreign direct investment of Rs 20,761 crore by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the district. They said the establishment of AWS unit will create huge employment opportunities for the youth, as well as attract several other companies to set up their units in the district.

The public representatives called on Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and appreciated his initiative in turning the district into an economic hub following investments in the sectors of electronics, defence and manufacturing among others over the last a few years. Due to increased investments, they were confident that the entire district will witness development in multiple sectors.

Ministers Koppula Eeshwar and P Ajay Kumar were also present. The elected representatives who called on KT Rama Rao include MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Balka Suman, A Jeevan Reddy, G Sudhir Reddy, MLC P Mahender Reddy, Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad chairman Teegala Anitha and TRS leader Karthik Reddy.

