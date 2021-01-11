Rangareddy: Drunk man abandons wife near traffic check post

On seeing from a distance, he immediately turned the vehicle and fled, leaving his wife on the road

Hyderabad: Allegedly scared of being caught, a man who was drunk abandoned his wife and escaped at a traffic drunk driving check post at Thondupally village in Shamshabad on Saturday night.

As part of the special drive against drunk driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police was conducting checking on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway when the man Raju, who was riding on his bike along with his wife Seetha, noticed them.

On seeing from a distance, he immediately turned the vehicle and fled, leaving his wife on the road. Not knowing where to go, Seetha waited near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, when she was noticed by the police patrol car staff.

They took her to the police station and tracked Raju’s whereabouts and handed her over to him.

