Ranveer Singh cannot stop fanboying over Deepika

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today, November 14. The actor, who is currently in Marrakech, cannot stop fanboying over his wife.

The ‘Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani’ actor received the Etoile d’Or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. While attending the event he found photos of his wife, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, and could not stop himself from posting them on his story.

In one of his stories, he is looking at Deepika’s frame admiring her and posting the photo with heart-eyed emoji. He also posted a story posing with SRK’s photo frame.

Ranveer Singh also shared a post on Instagram where he received the Etoile d’Or award with a long note that read, “Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d’Or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage!”

