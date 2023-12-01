Ranveer Singh honoured at Red Sea Int’l Film Festival, thanks Johnny Depp in speech

The Indian actor was one of the three recipients of this year's Honorary Yusr Awards at the Jeddah-based film gala, which opened on Thursday.

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh received career honour for his contribution to cinema at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival and thanked “master of transformation”, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, in his acceptance speech.

The Indian actor was one of the three recipients of this year’s Honorary Yusr Awards at the Jeddah-based film gala, which opened on Thursday. Hollywood actor Diane Kruger and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan were the other two personalities to be honoured with the award.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone presented Singh with the honour. In his speech, Singh expressed his admiration for Depp, who was also present at the opening ceremony.

“I’m going off-script for a moment here. Wow, one of my screen idols is in the house. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good sir, I have followed your work since ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’.

“What an honour to be receiving this award in your presence. Thank you for everything you have unknowingly taught me about the craft, sir. Master of Transformation, versatility, is something that I am inspired by you,” the “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” star said.

The official X handle of the film extravaganza shared Singh and Depp’s picture.

“Live from the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival; honoree Ranveer Singh poses alongside Hollywood star Johnny Depp. #RedSeaIFF23 #YourStoryYourFestival,” the post read.

Other Indian cinema personalities who will attend the festival include filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Katrina Kaif, Frieda Pinto.

According to the festival’s website, Yusr Awards recognise both emerging and established voices across the formats of fiction, documentary, and animation.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will conclude on December 9.