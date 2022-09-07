Rapido organises CPR training session in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:14 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: To create awareness on medical emergencies and empowering its captains (drivers), Rapido, the bike-taxi and auto service provider organised a CPR training session at Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals.

The basic life support workshop offered its captains, potential riders, and others who attended the CPR training session a sense of safety, a press release said. The training session was also aimed at empowering its captains to be the first responders.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “with this CPR session, we wanted to bring awareness about timely help during medical emergencies. We are grateful to Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals for their support.”