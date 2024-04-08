Unable to bear running costs, Hyderabad cab drivers launch ‘No AC campaign’

8 April 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU) has announced the launch of ‘No AC campaign’ in response to the challenges faced by drivers working with Uber, Ola, and Rapido apps.

Shaik Salauddin, the founder president of TGPWU, highlighted the inability of drivers to activate the air conditioning (AC) in their cabs due to diminishing per-kilometer fares.

“In Hyderabad, operating the AC significantly raises fuel and maintenance costs, which are estimated at Rs 16-18 per kilometer. After factoring in commissions from Uber, Ola, and Rapido, drivers only earn around Rs 10 per kilometer. This financial strain has led to a decline in the quality of rides offered,” Salauddin said.

The campaign urges customers to understand the financial challenges faced by drivers and to consider tipping if they wish to use the AC during rides.

Furthermore, TGPWU calls upon the State government to implement uniform fares per kilometer for all app-based taxis and ensure platform companies’ compliance with government regulations. The union highlights that while inconvenience is not their intention, the lack of response to their requests has left them with no choice but to launch this campaign.

If their demands are not met promptly, TGPWU warns of potential nationwide action in collaboration with trade unions from other states.