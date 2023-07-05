Rare Black-Headed Royal Snake hitch-hikes from Gujarat to Hyderabad, rescued

Black-Headed Royal Snake, a non-venomous species, is not found in Telangana and is present in Northwestern India

Hyderabad: A rare Black-Headed Royal Snake that hitchhiked to Hyderabad from Gujarat snugly hidden in the cargo of a truck was rescued by the volunteers of city-based Friends for Snakes Society.

Responding to a distress call on Monday on its helpline (83742 33366) from a Sanitaryware Godown in Jeedimetla, reporting a snake inside a truck that arrived from Gujarat, the Friends of Snakes Society dispatched its nearest volunteer to the spot.

The volunteers who went there expecting common species such as a Rat Snake or a Spectacled Cobra, were surprised to find a Black-Headed Royal Snake (Spalerosophis atriceps) in the cargo. This non-venomous species is not found in Telangana and is present in Northwestern India.

Friends of Snakes Society in a press release said, “The snake was snugly hiding between the cartons of sanitary fittings, from where it was carefully extracted by our experts John Rinaldi and Seena Bharathi. It was immediately sent to Snake Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Bowrampet for further examination and temporary housing.”

One of the three species of royal snakes found in India, the Black-Headed Royal Snake is known for its loud hiss and its pattern is also known to change as it grows old (ontogenetic variations). They are often used by snake charmers in North India due to their bright and attractive colours.

“Since this species is not naturally found in the forests of our region, it will be sent to the Nehru Zoological Park for captive care under the guidance of the Telangana Forest Department,” the Friends of Snakes Society added.

Meanwhile, the combination of heavy rainfall and high humidity during the monsoons creates favorable conditions for reptiles, leading to heightened activity and a higher likelihood of encounters. Between July 1 to 5, the volunteers rescued around 250 snakes from in and around Hyderabad.

“Understanding this seasonal trend can help us take necessary precautions to ensure our safety and coexist harmoniously with these fascinating creatures. People can call our helpline number for assistances,” the voluntary group said.

