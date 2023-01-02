Rashida Adenwala becomes first woman president of TiE

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Global entrepreneurial network The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad announced Rashida Adenwala as its new president for the year 2023. She is the first woman to occupy the chair.

TiE, founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, is a nonprofit organization devoted to entrepreneurs at all stages. TiE focuses on mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. It has a network of 15,000 global entrepreneurs across 63 cities. Hyderabad is one of its vibrant and renowned chapters worldwide.

Adenwala, who took over the reins on Monday from Suresh Raju, is the Founder Partner of R & A Associates, an integrated corporate secretarial and legal services firm.

“The new leadership will continue the momentum with a focus on impact-based initiatives, cross-chapter collaboration and building corporate partnerships. TiE will continue to nurture the startups through structured mentoring programs, help startup entrepreneurs connect with domestic as well global investors, provide market access and foster entrepreneurship in the tier 2 cities of Telangana,” Adenwala said.

“TiE Hyderabad recently hosted the TiE Global Summit which has witnessed many firsts to its credit, astounding success with global delegate participation crossing 3,000 registrations. The Chapter looks forward to Rashida’s contribution to further TiE’s mission in fostering entrepreneurship,” said Suresh Raju, Founder and Partner of Jupiter Alternative Investments Fund.