Strong desire, hard work will help youth to emerge as entrepreneurs: Karimnagar Collector

He said merely having the desire to emerge as entrepreneurs would not help but a strong desire and hard work would help.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan addressing PMEG awareness programme held in Karimangar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said business did not belonging to a few communities and that anybody could emerge as entrepreneurs if they had strong desire and were hardworking.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation programme organised by the district industrial centre here on Wednesday, Karnan said merely having the desire to emerge as entrepreneurs would not help. Besides innovative thinking, a strong desire and hard work would help.

Stating that there was no dearth of talent and opportunities in the district, he informed that a number of people achieved success by investing in the right place at the right time. There was a huge demand for rice mills, paddy production, seed industries, granite quarries and house construction in the district.

It was not true that only a few communities would succeed in the business, he said and added that people, who would invest in the right place and right time, would definitely get success.

Huzurabad constituency was a classic example for it. People, who used to work as daily wage labourers and worker till recent past, have emerged as entrepreneurs by establish different business units under Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Three dalit youth, who used to get Rs.10,000 salary in a luggage store in Hyderabad, were now earning Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month by opening a branded luggage store in Karimnagar.

500 earth movers, 600 harvesters, 2,000 cars, 2,000 tractors, 1,000 tractors, and 500 photo studios were established by dalits under Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad constituency, the Collector said and advised the youth to strengthen their financial status by utilizing the opportunities provided by the government.

Industrial general manager Naveen Kumar, District welfare officer Rajamanohar, horticulture officer Srinivas, district agriculture officer Sreedhar, Nehru yuva kendra coordinator Rambabu and others were present.