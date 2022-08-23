Rashmika Mandanna replies to fan’s special request; see what she said

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna truly never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her wittiness, and time and again proves she is an actor of the masses. Recently, she was seen replying to a comment of her fan which certainly came as a big surprise for him.

Rashmika’s fans have always been seen showering their love in the comment section with their compliments under every post of the ‘Pushpa’ actor. This time, the ‘Geetha Govindam’ star went on to reply to a fan when he posted an adorable selfie with her and wrote, “Just bumped into my crush #RashmikaMandanna (sic).”

❤️❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 22, 2022

As a loving gesture, the actor added heart emojis as a reply to the post. Moreover, such a humble and kind gesture is everything that makes her a favourite star and indeed justifies why she is a ‘National Crush’.

Other than spreading smiles on social media, on the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup with films like ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Animal’, ‘Goodbye’ under her kitty along with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty.