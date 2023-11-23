Rashmikaa pair enters semis in W $25,000 tennis tournament

In the quarterfinal clash, Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair cruised past Kashish Bhatia and Vanshita Pathania 6-0, 6-3 to march into the last four stage of the competition
Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehi Choudhari entered the semifinal of the W $25,000 tennis tournament at Bowring Institute club, Bengaluru on Thursday.
In the singles second round match, Rashmikaa, who was up against her doubles partner Vaidehi, rallied from a set down to beat fourth seed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Results: Doubles: Quarterfinal: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Choudhari bt Kashish Bhatia/Vanshita Pathania 6-0 , 6-3; Singles: Second round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Vaidehi Choudhari (4) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.