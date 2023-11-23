Rashmikaa pair enters semis in W $25,000 tennis tournament

In the quarterfinal clash, Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair cruised past Kashish Bhatia and Vanshita Pathania 6-0, 6-3 to march into the last four stage of the competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehi Choudhari entered the semifinal of the W $25,000 tennis tournament at Bowring Institute club, Bengaluru on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal clash, Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair cruised past Kashish Bhatia and Vanshita Pathania 6-0, 6-3 to march into the last four stage of the competition.

Also Read Hyderabad golfer Saatvic clinches HGA South Zone Championship

In the singles second round match, Rashmikaa, who was up against her doubles partner Vaidehi, rallied from a set down to beat fourth seed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Results: Doubles: Quarterfinal: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Choudhari bt Kashish Bhatia/Vanshita Pathania 6-0 , 6-3; Singles: Second round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Vaidehi Choudhari (4) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.