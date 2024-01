Rashmikaa-Vaidehi enter quarterfinals of Women World Tennis Tour

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehi Choudhari fought hard to beat Victoria Moravayova of Slovakia and Tina Nadine Smith of Australia 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 to enter into quarterfinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 09:00 PM

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehi Choudhari in action in Pune on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehi Choudhari marched into quarterfinals of the Women World Tennis Tour W50 Pune NECC-DECCAN $40K Women’s Tournament in Pune on Wednesday.

In the opening round of the singles clash, Rashmikaa eased past Eri Shimizu of Japan 6-3, 6-2 to move into the second round.

Results: Double’s pre-quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehi Choudhari bt Victoria Moravayova (SVK) & Tina Nadine Smith (AUS) 6-3, 5-7 , 10-8

Singles first round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa bt Eri Shimizu (JPN) 6-3, 6-2.