Rashtra Kavach Om review: An underlying spirit of patriotism

By L Ravichander Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

This Rambo – Ravi Teja masala movie with an underlying spirit of patriotism is as interesting as an election manifesto and as reliant.

Nearly everything about the movie, timing included, seems to make a mockery of common sense and sensitivity. The thrill scenes, which is what the film is all about, would not impress a PubG playing school kid.

Director Kapil Varma firstly makes no bones of telling a story on which he has no control. He proceeds with a narrative which is as confusing as it is boring. He then relies heavily on his editing team Raj Saluja and Niket Pandey.

The film’s principal character is introduced in high octane action scenes with poor photography. He’s Om (Aditya Roy Kapoor) who is part of a covert mission to recover Kavach an invention made by missing scientist Dev (Jackie Shroff, faded beyond repair).

The credentials of Dev are suspect. Those in the establishment, a stern lady Minister and senior officer Murthy (Prakash Raj) believe that he is sold to the national enemies. However, his close mate Rathore (Ashutosh Rana) swears by his integrity. He and his wife (Prachi Shah Pandey) bring up Dev’s son Om who like dad and everybody else in the film are engaged to recover and retrieve Rashtra Kavach – some nuclear antidote.

Our hero suffers from amnesia when he is shot. Like in many Hindi films, men with partial memories have mental excursions and can remember what they want and forget what they want.

Om also has Zanjeer like hallucinations of pappa Dev being dragged away by the villains. Part of his aggressive team include Kavya (Sanjana Sanghi) and others who seem to carry a lot of fervour and patriotic spirit but are eternally at the receiving end of the smart villain and an insider who is parting with critical information.

Prakash Raj works out of memory lane. Ashutosh Rana is controlled while Prachi Shah looks dazed. In a seeming female lead, Sanjana Sanghi is obviously recruited in a hurry.

The one desperate factor that keeps the mayhem together is Aditya Roy Kapoor. The looser-boy of romantic films has sure put in a huge effort to get his body in place and his body-language right. Aditya not only carries out the action scenes well but he emerges winner even in the other scenes. However, he gets completely lost in a script that has neither direction nor purpose.

To get ticketed to the film is not enough, you need a kavach too!