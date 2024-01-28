Hyderabad: Pehlwans defend sport integrity amid row

Pehlwani also known as Kushti, traditional Indian wrestling, a practitioner of this sport is referred to as a pehlwan.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 28 January 2024, 08:00 AM

Hyderabad: In the vibrant city of Hyderabad, where the aroma of biryani mingles with the hustle and bustle of daily life, the ancient art of wrestling known as ‘pehlwani’ has a long history with the city. Pehlwani also known as Kushti, traditional Indian wrestling, a practitioner of this sport is referred to as a pehlwan.

Pehlwani combines physical strength, technique and discipline, emphasizing both physical and mental prowess. “A Pehlwan, or wrestler, is someone who has dedicated their time to professional wrestling, practicing for two to three hours every morning and evening in order to compete at the district, state, national, and international levels and win medals,” says Ashok Kumar Guguloth, a wrestling coach and District Youth and Sports officer at District Sports Authority, Hanamkonda.

Also Read Hyderabad Task Force raids brothel at hotel in Abids

Moreover, this form of wrestling also has a spiritual aspect, “Many wrestlers follow a code of conduct that includes principles of humility, discipline, and respect for one’s guru (coach) and the sport,” he asserted.

However, recent events have cast a shadow on the Pehlwan community in Hyderabad. Akhil Pehlwan, was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in a prostitution ring. Because his name has the word ‘pehlwan’ attached to it, this incident has not only brought disgrace to the individual but has also tarnished the reputation of the entire Pehlwan community in the city.

As Shailender Singh, also known as Kalia Pehlwan, senior vice president of Hyderabad Amateur Wrestling Association clarifies, “Akhil is not a wrestler as he has not competed in any wrestling competitions at any level, apart from once or twice in local tournaments by cheating in his weight category bout many years ago.”

“A wrestler or a pehlwan who trains for two to three hours in the morning and evening in a wrestling mat or in a dangal is honoured as a wrestler. I am very disappointed to hear the word pehlwan has been defamed after the news of his arrest broke out recently,” he added.

Pehlwani holds a special place in Hyderabad, while the recent controversy involving Akhil is unfortunate but the pehlwani community continues to honour its heritage and promote the values of discipline and respect as it is visible in a 150-year-old akhara (traditional wrestling pit made of clay, where wrestlers practice and compete) name Sri Ratan Singh Ustad Aakhada, where a 14-year-old lad Sakat Karun Lal trains for free, is the third generation wrestler in their family. “Since my father was a wrestler, I also inherited the sport and my kid is now interested in it as well,” says Karun’s father Sakat Prem Lal.

“We are dedicated to the sport because it fosters numerous virtues like mental toughness, physical fitness and life discipline,” he concluded. Similarly many deeply ingrained pehlwani stories are evident in numerous akharas throughout the city defending the integrity and genuine spirit of the sport.