“Ratentha Reddy”: Posters put up against Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy after party releases 1st list of candidates

Coming out with its first list of candidates for the Telangana polls on Sunday, the Congress fielded Revanth Reddy from the Kodangal Assembly constituency while Adam Santosh Kumar will contest from Secunderabad.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: Posters were put up against the Congress’ Telangana chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday after his name featured in the party’s first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Congress put out its first list of candidates for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections.

The posters called the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief “Ratentha Reddy”. The word ‘Ratentha’ in Telugu is loosely translated to ‘what’s the rate?’ In one such poster, it was alleged that Reddy received Rs 58 crore from some “58 members”.

Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu also featured in the first list of 55 candidates released by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the Telangana polls.

Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy currently represent the Congress in the Lok Sabha from the Malkajgiri and Nalgonda constituencies respectively.

Thumkunta Narsa Reddy was given a ticket by the Congress to contest the polls from the Gajwel constituency. He will be up against the ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from the seat.

Revath Reddy contested the 2018 state polls unsuccessfully from the Kodangala segment and was later elected to the Lok Sabha from the Malkajgiri segment.

The counting of votes in Telangana will be conducted on December 3.

Telangana is poised for a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the November 30 state polls.

In the 2018 polls, the BRS finished head and shoulders above the rest, winning 88 of 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

