CM KCR releases salient features of BRS manifesto

The manifesto, which reflects a visionary approach to governance, also underlines efforts to create a more inclusive and prosperous State and continue the agenda of development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: Declaring that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would continue to bring comprehensive changes that touch every facet of life for the people of Telangana, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced the salient features of the party manifesto, showcasing an array of welfare measures and policy initiatives.

One of the pivotal highlights of the manifesto is the KCR Bima life insurance scheme providing life insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for every ration card holder benefiting 93 lakh families in Telangana. The State government will pay the entire premium to the Life Insurance Corporation of India for effective implementation of the scheme on the lines of Rythu Bima.

Another major scheme benefiting the ration card holders will be Telangana Annapurna, which assures fine rice (Sanna Biyam) to all 93 lakh families, is to ensure that no one goes hungry in the State.

Offering a huge boost to farmers in the State, the BRS has decided to increase the Rythu Bandhu scheme amount from the existing Rs 10,000 per year to Rs 16,000 per year. “We will increase the amount to Rs 12,000 in he next financial year and thereafter, it will be increased every year gradually upto Rs 16,000,” Chandrashekhar Rao announced.

Similarly, there will be a significant raise in Aasara social security pensions from the existing Rs 2,016 to Rs 5,000 in a phased manner. The pensions for differently abled persons will witness an even more substantial raise – from the Rs 4,016 to Rs 6,000.

“These increases also will come into effect in a phased manner. The decision has been taken to ensure that there is no unnecessary burden on the treasury,” he said.

Keeping in view of the Centre increasing the LPG cylinder prices, the BRS unveiled plans to provide LPG cylinder at a subsidised price of Rs 400 for poor women as well as accredited journalists. Providing financial independence to eligible poor women, the BRS plans to provide a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 under the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme.

The BRS will also amplify healthcare under the Aarogyasri scheme by increasing the coverage limit to Rs 15 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh. An exclusive healthcare scheme will be introduced to provide comprehensive health coverage for journalists under the KCR Aarogya Raksha scheme.

The Chief Minister asserted that the BRS party’s commitment to housing for allwould continue after the party returned to power for a third consecutive term. Apart from constructing another one lakh double bedroom houses in Hyderabad, he assured to construct more double bedroom houses as well as extend more financial support under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to those who own land for construction of houses across the State. Efforts also will be made to provide housing sites to eligible persons who do not own housing plots.

Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the BRS manifesto does not discriminate when it comes to education, with assurance to establish 119 Gurukul (residential welfare) schools for the economically backward classes from upper castes at the rate of one such school in every Assembly constituency.

Special attention is also paid to the welfare of orphans, as the manifesto promises a dedicated Orphan Policy to uplift their lives by treating them as Children of the State and taking their complete responsibility.

The BRS president also promised to examine the possibilities of lifting restrictions on assigned lands and provide complete rights to the land owners.

The manifesto also promises the appointment of a committee to study the feasibility of transitioning from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to the Old Person Scheme (OPS) for government employees. He said a committee would be appointed to look into the feasibility of its implementation, without causing much burden on the employees.

The BRS manifesto also promises buildings for women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the State. The budget allocation for minorities will be increased significantly, while all minority residential junior colleges will be upgraded to residential degree colleges.