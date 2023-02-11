Raunaq Yar Khan demands CBI probe into misappropriation of Asaf Jahi’s properties

At a press meet held here on Saturday, Raunaq Yar Khan, said the Majlis-e-Sahabzadegan Society formed in 1932 under the guardianship of Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan, has around 4500 members and they had chosen him to lead them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

At a press meet held here on Saturday, Raunaq Yar Khan, said the Majlis-e-Sahabzadegan Society formed in 1932 under the guardianship of Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan, has around 4500 members and they had chosen him to lead them.

Hyderabad: Well known socialite Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, who was chosen as the 9th Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty by the Majlis-e-Sahabzadegan Society on Friday said he will demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the misappropriation and mismanagement of properties and wealth of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty.

At a press meet held here on Saturday, Raunaq Yar Khan, said the Majlis-e-Sahabzadegan Society formed in 1932 under the guardianship of Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan, has around 4500 members and they had chosen him to lead them. “It is a customary succession,” he said.

Mir Nizamuddin Ali Khan, vice president and spokesperson of the society said a few persons had coronated Prince Azmath Jah Bahadur, the son of eighth titular Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur, as the Ninth Nizam.

“It is illegal and done without consultation with the descendants of the Nizam I to IV. A handful of persons only attended the program held quietly without informing the entire family. Azmath Jah stays in London and is unfamiliar with the plight of the Asaf Jahi family members and cannot be handed over the responsibilities,” said Nizamuddin.

He further said the budget at the “HEH Nizam Shahebzadas of Sara-E- Khas Trust’ had dried up and the descendants were living in penury. “A few of the families are suffering a lot due to the lack of proper interest shown to us by the descendants of the Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan,” he said.

Raunaq Yar Khan, said he would do whatever possible to mitigate the problems faced by the descendants of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, and also take steps to see the image of Asaf Jahi rulers was not tarnished nor the history of the contributions tampered with for some political gains.