Friday, Feb 16, 2024
Home | Cricket | Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Elite Club With 500 Test Wickets Becomes Second Fastest In History

Ashwin joins elite club with 500 Test wickets, becomes second fastest in history

It took Ashwin a mere 98 Test matches to accomplish this remarkable feat.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 16 February 2024, 06:32 PM
Ashwin joins elite club with 500 Test wickets, becomes second fastest in history

Hyderabad: Champion bowler Ravichandran Ashwin reached a significant milestone in his career, securing 500 Test wickets with the dismissal of England opener Zak Crawley.

This achievement places him among the elite in cricket history. Ashwin becomes only the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat, following Anil Kumble‘s footsteps.

In the realm of Test cricket, he is now the ninth bowler to reach the illustrious 500-wicket mark. Impressively, Ashwin’s pace in reaching this milestone is remarkable, standing as the second-fastest bowler in history, just behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

It took Ashwin a mere 98 Test matches to accomplish this remarkable feat.

His achievement sparked widespread celebrations among cricket enthusiasts, with social media buzzing as fans and fellow cricketers showered him with congratulatory messages.

Check out a few messages here:

 

Related News

Latest News