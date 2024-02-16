| Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Elite Club With 500 Test Wickets Becomes Second Fastest In History

Ashwin joins elite club with 500 Test wickets, becomes second fastest in history

It took Ashwin a mere 98 Test matches to accomplish this remarkable feat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: Champion bowler Ravichandran Ashwin reached a significant milestone in his career, securing 500 Test wickets with the dismissal of England opener Zak Crawley.

This achievement places him among the elite in cricket history. Ashwin becomes only the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat, following Anil Kumble‘s footsteps.

In the realm of Test cricket, he is now the ninth bowler to reach the illustrious 500-wicket mark. Impressively, Ashwin’s pace in reaching this milestone is remarkable, standing as the second-fastest bowler in history, just behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

It took Ashwin a mere 98 Test matches to accomplish this remarkable feat.

His achievement sparked widespread celebrations among cricket enthusiasts, with social media buzzing as fans and fellow cricketers showered him with congratulatory messages.

Check out a few messages here:

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on reaching the incredible 500 Test wickets mark! Seeing your journey up close has been an absolute privilege. Here's to your continued success!#Ashwin #500wickets pic.twitter.com/GdZEMJuWUb — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 16, 2024

.@ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a masterclass in bowling excellence with relentless hard work and extraordinary talent🤌🏾 One of the finest students of the game joins the elite group. Congratulations Ash!👏🏾#Ashwin #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7Sw5F6V7Rx — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) February 16, 2024

This is the #memorable moment of 500 Test wickets milestone 💪 @ashwinravi99 You are real chapion of #IndianCricketTeam 🏆 I proud to be part of this team❤️#Ashwin #INDvENG #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/9jrZQDeju9 — Sarfaraz Khan (@sarfarazkhan) February 16, 2024

500 Test wickets and counting @ashwinravi99.Your legacy in the game is further solidified. Congrats on this incredible milestone! 💪🏻#Ashwin #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/GQX0RET2K4 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 16, 2024