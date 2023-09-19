Razakar movie row: Raja Singh urges KTR to watch movie before imposing ban

Let both of us watch the movie together and then decide whether to ban it or let the people know about the atrocities committed by the Razakars against Hindus, Raja Singh said

Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: Disagreeing with BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao‘s remarks on the film ‘Razakar’, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday urged the Minister to watch the movie before taking any kind of decision, including imposing a ban.

On Monday Rama Rao said on social media platform X, “Some intellectually bankrupt jokers of the BJP are doing their best to instigate communal violence and polarisation for their political propaganda in Telangana. We will take up the matter with the censor board and also the Telangana police to ensure that the law & order situation of Telangana is not affected.”

Reacting to the post, Raja Singh on Tuesday released a video in which he said it was incorrect on the part of the Minister to make statements by watching the movie’s teaser. “Let both of us watch the movie together and then decide whether to ban it or let the people know about the atrocities committed by the Razakars against Hindus,” he said.

Produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the film ‘Razakar’, purportedly tells the story of the atrocities committed by the Razakars and has sparked a fresh war of words among political leaders of Telangana on social media.

Fearing a communal flare up ahead of the assembly polls, several social media users tagged Rama Rao and urged him to stop the film’s release. Directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the film is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

