Raja Singh claims that BJP may revoke his suspension

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed that his party would revoke his suspension and exuded confidence that he would be fielded from Goshamahal assembly constituency.

Raja Singh was suspended from the party in last August for making objectionable comments against a particular religion. However, the MLA now claims the party would revoke the suspension shortly.

The BJP State Committee and Central Committee were supporting him unconditionally and they were waiting for a right time to make an announcement, he claimed.

“I will get the ticket and contest from Goshamahal constituency and also win the elections,” Raja Singh told mediapersons here on Tuesday. Till recently, there were reports in a section of media that the BJP was planning to field Raja Singh as an MP candidate from Zaheerabad constituency. But the Goshamahal MLA was not convinced with the party’s plans and insisted on contesting the Assembly elections.

Raja Singh also clarified that he would either remain in the BJP or leave politics but would not shift loyalties to any other party. “As long as I live, I will not join Congress or BRS parties. I am a Hinduwadi. I will be either in BJP or will stay away from politics and work for Hindu Rashtra,” Raja Singh said. During the Assembly sessions earlier this month, the Goshamahal MLA had said that he would not be a member of the Assembly.

“I am not sure who will be there and who will not be there in the next Assembly. I am confident that I will not be here. Both insiders (party leaders) and outsiders do not want me to be in the Assembly,” Raja Singh had said while speaking during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly.