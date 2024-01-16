R&B Minister to lay foundation stone for 50-bed Critical Care Unit in Nalgonda

The exclusive critical care block will bring medical care with sophisticated medical equipment to people, who were suffering from life-threatening illnesses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:45 PM

File Photo

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will lay foundation stone for 50-bed critical care block in Government General Hospital at Nalgonda on Tuesday.

The exclusive critical care block will bring medical care with sophisticated medical equipment to people, who were suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

The minister will also hold a review meeting with the officials in the district collectorate on implementation of welfare schemes. He will also distributed cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi to the beneficiaries at a programme, which would be conducted in RDO office at Nalgonda.