Prithviraj-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ rakes it in: Rs 100 cr in 9 days

By IANS Published Date - 6 April 2024, 01:09 PM

Kochi: ‘The Goat Life’, India’s biggest ever desert film, has written into record books by crossing the Rs 100 crore collection in a matter of nine days after release.

It was released on 1,720 screens globally.

Talking about the success of the film, director Blessy said that the entire team behind the film has put in over a decade of hard work and blood, sweat, and tears into making this dream a reality.

“The film has stayed with me for over sixteen years and it is a blessing to see it finally being out in the world and being accepted so wholeheartedly by audiences worldwide. We are ecstatic and grateful for the response the movie is receiving, and we hope that it continues to cross borders and that this real-life story can reach as many people as possible,” said Blessy.

Now into its second week, the bookings for the film on booking apps are the highest for any film in India, surpassing successful films like ‘Crew’ and ‘Tillu Square’, as well as the much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda starrer, ‘Family Star’.

Among many other records, it has also broken the Middle East record for the lifetime collections of any Malayalam film with just its release in the UAE alone.

Produced by Visual Romance, ‘The Goat Life’ features Prithviraj, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

The film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively.