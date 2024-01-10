Ram Charan endorses Brahmanandam’s biography ‘Nenu’

Tollywood's renowned Comedy King, Brahmanandam, has recently unveiled his much-anticipated autobiography, titled 'Nenu.'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s renowned Comedy King, Brahmanandam has recently unveiled his much-anticipated autobiography, titled ‘Nenu.’ The book has sparked widespread interest, gaining recognition not only for its content but also for the endorsement it received from Global Star Ram Charan. Known for their successful collaborations in multiple blockbuster movies, Ram Charan took to his official social media handle to share his support for Brahmanandam’s life story.

In a post on Wednesday, Ram Charan posted a picture alongside Brahmanandam, promoting the autobiography with a heartfelt caption: “Embarking on the incredible journey of #Brahmanandam Garu in ‘NENU,’ his autobiography crafted with humor and heart. These pages encapsulate the essence of laughter, life lessons, and the cinematic charm he bestowed upon us all.”

Brahmanandam’s impact on the Telugu film industry is profound, spanning decades of remarkable contributions marked by unparalleled wit and comedic brilliance. Collaborating on successful projects like ‘Bruce Lee: The Fighter,’ ‘Orange,’ ‘Racha,’ ‘Chirutha,’ ‘Naayak,’ and ‘Betting Raja,’ the duo of Ram Charan and Brahmanandam has left an indelible mark on Tollywood.

Ram Charan, currently gearing up for the much-anticipated political thriller ‘Game Changer’ alongside Kiara Advani, directed by S Shankar and scripted by Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, continues to make waves in the industry. Additionally, his upcoming project, ‘RC 16,’ helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana of ‘Uppena’ fame, adds to the anticipation surrounding his future endeavors.

Praising Brahmanandam’s autobiography, Mega Star Chiranjeevi also expressed his admiration, acknowledging the actor’s significant role in providing entertainment to Telugu audiences over the years. In a heartfelt Twitter post, Chiranjeevi commended Brahmanandam for sharing his 40 years of cinematic experiences in ‘Nenu,’ referring to it as a source of inspiration and guidance for others.

‘Brahmanandam’s ‘Nenu’ is now available on major platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, priced at Rs. 275. The book promises readers a captivating journey through the actor’s encounters, experiences, and valuable lessons acquired throughout his illustrious cinema career. Endorsed by Chiranjeevi, ‘Nenu’ is not just an autobiography but an insightful and inspirational guide, offering readers a glimpse into the life of the comedic maestro who, initially a Telugu teacher, found his way into the heart of the film industry, leaving an enduring legacy in Tollywood.